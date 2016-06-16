DUBAI, June 16 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to remain soft on Thursday after international bourses and oil markets slipped, partly because of fears that Britain might leave the European Union in next week's referendum.

Brent oil futures are trading at $48.57 per barrel, down 0.8 percent from their last close, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.9 percent.

On Wednesday, some investors in Saudi Arabia's stock market sold after index compiler MSCI's decision not to include Saudi shares in its emerging markets index at its annual classification review - despite market reforms announced in May by the Saudi regulator.

"The changes from the Capital Market Authority need first to be implemented, then the investment community needs to see them working before MSCI may consider adding Saudi to its EM benchmark," said Mohammad al-Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh's Derayah Financial.

In Cairo, the stock index sank 2.1 percent on Wednesday and may remain weak before a central bank meeting later in the day that could decide to hike interest rates. A Reuters poll found economists roughly evenly split on whether there will be a hike at the meeting.

Bryan Plamondon, director of IHS Global Insight, said in a note that he expects 50 basis points of tightening on Thursday and further tightening during the second half of 2016 in order to keep inflation in check.

"The anticipated subsidy cuts and tax increases, combined with an expectation of further currency devaluation/depreciation, will keep inflation high during the next 12 months," he added. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)