DUBAI, June 20 Stock markets in the Middle East
may have a modestly firm bias on Monday as global markets are
rising on a partial easing of concern about Britain's possible
exit from the European Union. Bank merger talks may continue to
stimulate Abu Dhabi.
Brent futures are up 1.0 percent to $49.66 a barrel
in Asian trading while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan has also risen 1 percent,
after three British opinion polls before the EU membership
referendum on June 23 showed the "Remain" camp recovering some
momentum.
Abu Dhabi bank shares jumped on Sunday after National Bank
of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank confirmed
they were discussing a merger.
Many of those stocks may now lose steam but NBAD, which
rocketed its 15 percent daily limit in its heaviest trade since
April 2015, may continue to draw interest from investors betting
that any share swap would be on favourable terms for NBAD
holders.
"Our central scenario remains a 1.15 NBAD for 1 FGB share
swap, which offers a further 23.8 percent upside for NBAD even
after being limit-up today," analysts at Arqaam Capital said in
a note late on Sunday.
Telecommunications operators in Egypt may find some buying
interest after the industry's regulator said it was selling 4G
licences under a long-awaited plan to reform the sector. It said
it had approached the three companies that currently offer
mobile services about buying the licences.
The reforms will allow Egypt's land-line monopoly Telecom
Egypt to enter the mobile phone market directly while
letting mobile operators such as Vodafone Egypt offer
fixed-line services, ending Telecom Egypt's domination of the
sector.
A note by Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage said the competition
in fixed-line licences could be a cause of concern for Telecom
Egypt in the long run as the wholesale business could take a
hit. But Naeem continues to rate the stock a "buy".
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)