DUBAI, July 3 Abu Dhabi banking shares climbed
in early trade on Sunday after the boards of directors of First
Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
approved a proposed merger of the banks, aiming to complete it
in the first quarter of 2017.
Shares in NBAD jumped 5.6 percent to 10.20 dirhams while FGB
gained 4.0 percent to 13.10 dirhams. They were the market's two
most heavily traded stocks.
The merger would be completed via a share swap which would
result in shareholders of FGB receiving 1.254 new NBAD shares
for every one FGB share. That ratio appears to favour NBAD
holders greatly, but several analysts said investors' general
optimism towards the merged entity meant selling of FGB shares
might remin minor.
"The initial reaction was a cheer because markets like the
fact the merger is happening and it's a monumental size," said
one regional banking equity analyst.
In the long run the efficiencies that will be achieved
through cost-cutting and reduced competition will be positive
not only for the lenders involved but for the sector as a whole,
the analyst added.
Jaap Meijer, head of equity research at Dubai-based Arqaam
Capital, said expected synergies were "substantial" in terms of
lower funding costs, expansion of the banks' product ranges and
cost reduction.
"Going into the deal we believe that NBAD is undervalued
while FGB is slighly overvalued," he said, adding that the deal
could spur mergers of other banks including Union National Bank
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Shares in UNB jumped 8.0 percent and ADCB was up 3.3
percent. The main Abu Dhabi index was up 1.7 percent.
In Dubai, the benchmark was up 0.2 percent with
most activity concentrated in second- and third-tier stocks.
Shuaa Capital gained 1.7 percent.
Doha's main index was flat with telecommunications
operators among the top performers. Vodafone Qatar was
up 0.8 percent.
Saudi Arabia's market is closed throughout this week for Eid
Al Fitr holidays.
