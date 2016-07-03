DUBAI, July 3 Shares in Abu Dhabi National Bank
may jump on Sunday on news of recommended terms for
its merger with First Gulf Bank, but most stocks in the
Gulf look likely to trade quietly because of approaching Eid Al
Fitr holidays.
The boards of NBAD and FGB said they had recommended merging
the two lenders with the deal expected to be completed in the
first quarter of 2017. The merger would be completed via a share
swap agreement that would result in shareholders of FGB
receiving 1.254 new NBAD shares for every one FGB share they
currently hold.
This ratio appears to favour NBAD holders; NBAD shares last
closed at 9.66 dirhams and FGB at 12.60 dirhams.
The projected completion of the NBAD/FGB merger, which is
sooner than many analysts had expected, may also renew
speculation that other Abu Dhabi banks - particularly Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank and Union National Bank -
could enter merger talks as the sector consolidates. This could
boost their shares on Sunday.
However, most stocks in the Gulf look set to see little
activity on Sunday. Global markets closed on a firm note at the
end of last week, with Brent oil above $50 a barrel, but Saudi
Arabia is already on Eid Al Fitr holidays that will last
throughout this week and most other regional markets will start
their holidays on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)