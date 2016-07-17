DUBAI, July 17 Middle Eastern stock markets look set to consolidate in quiet trade on Sunday with investors cautious because of the failed coup attempt in Turkey.

The Gulf has relatively minor economic ties with Turkey so fund managers expect Turkish political instability to have little impact. However, companies with major operations there - including Qatar National Bank, which last month completed the acquisition of Turkey's Finansbank, and Emaar Properties, which has real estate, retail and hospitality projects there - could see a minor effect.

"I wouldn't expect a huge amount to translate to our markets," said Saleem Khokhar, head of fund management at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi's asset management group.

"But I think it will make investors cautious - those on the sidelines at the moment will remain so. Certain companies that have Turkish presence may see an impact, but I don't expect anything major."

The bourse in Egypt, which is more dependent on Turkey than the Gulf for investment and trade, could see a bigger effect.

Global stock markets closed little changed to slightly weaker on Friday but Brent oil continued rebounding, a positive for the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia's Almarai could see buying after it reported a second-quarter net profit of 628.8 million riyals ($167.7 million), up 18.6 percent year-on-year and far exceeding analysts' average forecast of 530.3 million riyals.

National Commercial Bank, however, came in at the low end of estimates by reporting a quarterly net profit of 2.44 billion riyals; analysts' average forecast was 2.54 billion riyals. (Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Reporting by Andrew Torchia)