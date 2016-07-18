DUBAI, July 18 Gulf stock markets may trade with a moderately firm tone on Monday, extending the previous day's rises, with investors' attention focused on a mixed string of bank earnings.

Global markets have reacted calmly to the failed Turkish coup attempt - MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent and Brent crude is up 0.5 percent at $47.85 a barrel - which is a positive signal for the Gulf.

Short-term technicals for major Gulf stock indexes remain positive; Saudi Arabia and Dubai have since last week broken above their June peaks.

Among bank earnings, Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank beat forecasts with a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.15 billion riyals ($306.6 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 1.03 billion riyals. Samba Financial Group reported a 1.4 percent drop in quarterly profit that was in line with forecasts.

Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.04 million), broadly in line with analysts' forecasts; they had predicted 1.80 billion dirhams on average.

But National Bank of Kuwait missed estimates with a 7.2 percent rise in profit to 71.68 million dinars ($237.2 million); analysts had forecast 79.04 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)