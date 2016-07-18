Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
DUBAI, July 18 Gulf stock markets may trade with a moderately firm tone on Monday, extending the previous day's rises, with investors' attention focused on a mixed string of bank earnings.
Global markets have reacted calmly to the failed Turkish coup attempt - MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent and Brent crude is up 0.5 percent at $47.85 a barrel - which is a positive signal for the Gulf.
Short-term technicals for major Gulf stock indexes remain positive; Saudi Arabia and Dubai have since last week broken above their June peaks.
Among bank earnings, Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank beat forecasts with a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.15 billion riyals ($306.6 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 1.03 billion riyals. Samba Financial Group reported a 1.4 percent drop in quarterly profit that was in line with forecasts.
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.04 million), broadly in line with analysts' forecasts; they had predicted 1.80 billion dirhams on average.
But National Bank of Kuwait missed estimates with a 7.2 percent rise in profit to 71.68 million dinars ($237.2 million); analysts had forecast 79.04 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.