DUBAI, July 19 Gulf stock markets mostly moved
little in early trade on Tuesday, restrained by weak oil prices
and mixed corporate earnings, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) fell sharply after announcing a plunge in
second-quarter profit.
The Saudi stock index dropped 0.3 percent in the
first half hour as Ma'aden slid 4.4 percent. It posted a 51
percent year-on-year drop in net profit because sales revenues
were hit by low commodity prices, although the profit was at the
high end of analysts' estimates.
Saudi Airlines Catering fell 1.0 percent after
announcing a 17 percent decline in quarterly profit.
Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's second-largest lender
by assets, reported a 5.7 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit that was broadly in line with analysts' forecasts. Its
shares rose 0.4 percent.
Qatar's index was flat. Qatar Islamic Bank
rose 2.0 percent after reporting a second-quarter profit of
562.6 million riyals ($154.5 million); the 13.7 percent
year-on-year advance beat the 524.3 million riyals average
forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.
But Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) dropped 1.3
percent after saying it would buy the remaining 25 percent of
Turkey's Alternatifbank that it does not already own, because
Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Industry Holding had decided to
exercise a put option giving it the right to sell the stake to
CBQ.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent although Emaar
Properties added 1.0 percent, extending gains on
Monday that were encouraged by a local consultancy report
suggesting the emirate's real estate market might start
recovering in the second half of this year.
