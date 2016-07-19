DUBAI, July 19 Stock markets in Qatar and Dubai may outperform again on Tuesday although trade in the Middle East as a whole looks likely to be subdued by a lukewarm global environment.

Although Wall Street hit fresh record highs on Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent on Tuesday morning and Brent oil remains soft at $46.79 a barrel after sliding 1.4 percent overnight.

However, surges in trading volume in Qatar and Dubai on Monday suggest investors have become at least short-term bullish towards those two markets, so buying may continue on Tuesday.

Qatar's index gained 1.6 percent to 10,585 points on Monday, eclipsing its December and March peaks at 10,490-10,502 points, as volume nearly quadrupled from Sunday. The break triggered a reverse head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since December and pointing up in the long term to around 12,600 points.

The two largest Islamic banks in the market, Qatar Islamic Bank and Masraf Al Rayan, reported better-than-expected increases in second-quarter net profit after the close.

QIB made 562.6 million riyals ($154.5 million) during the three months to June 30; the 13.7 percent year-on-year advance beat the 524.3 million riyals average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

And Masraf Al Rayan reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly profit to 514 million riyals; analysts had forecast 509 million riyals.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slightly exceeded analysts' forecasts with a 12.3 percent drop in second-quarter net profit. It earned 1.13 billion dirhams ($307.7 million); analysts had forecast 1.07 billion dirhams.

Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 5.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit that was broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, slightly beat analysts' forecasts with a 51 percent fall in quarterly profit to 132.5 million riyals ($35.3 million) due to low commodity prices. Analysts had projected 127.8 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)