DUBAI, July 19 Stock markets in Qatar and Dubai
may outperform again on Tuesday although trade in the Middle
East as a whole looks likely to be subdued by a lukewarm global
environment.
Although Wall Street hit fresh record highs on Monday,
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.5 percent on Tuesday morning and Brent
oil remains soft at $46.79 a barrel after sliding 1.4
percent overnight.
However, surges in trading volume in Qatar and Dubai on
Monday suggest investors have become at least short-term bullish
towards those two markets, so buying may continue on Tuesday.
Qatar's index gained 1.6 percent to 10,585 points on
Monday, eclipsing its December and March peaks at 10,490-10,502
points, as volume nearly quadrupled from Sunday. The break
triggered a reverse head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs
and lows since December and pointing up in the long term to
around 12,600 points.
The two largest Islamic banks in the market, Qatar Islamic
Bank and Masraf Al Rayan, reported
better-than-expected increases in second-quarter net profit
after the close.
QIB made 562.6 million riyals ($154.5 million) during the
three months to June 30; the 13.7 percent year-on-year advance
beat the 524.3 million riyals average forecast of analysts
polled by Reuters.
And Masraf Al Rayan reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly
profit to 514 million riyals; analysts had forecast 509 million
riyals.
Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slightly
exceeded analysts' forecasts with a 12.3 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit. It earned 1.13 billion dirhams
($307.7 million); analysts had forecast 1.07 billion dirhams.
Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's
second-largest lender by assets, reported a 5.7 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit that was broadly in line with
analysts' forecasts.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's
largest miner, slightly beat analysts' forecasts with a 51
percent fall in quarterly profit to 132.5 million riyals ($35.3
million) due to low commodity prices. Analysts had projected
127.8 million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)