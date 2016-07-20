DUBAI, July 20 Qatar's stock market may lose steam on Wednesday after a local bank's second-quarter earnings missed estimates, while regional bourses may generally trade with a soft tone because of subdued global equity and oil prices.

The Qatari benchmark has outperformed this week after breaking major technical resistance, and is now up 2.1 percent year-to-date.

But after the close on Tuesday, Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) broke the strong Qatari bank result trend by posting a 62.9 percent slump in second-quarter net attributable profit to 212.3 million riyals ($58.3 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 339.5 million riyals.

Rising impairments on bad loans and weaker results at CBQ's overseas subsidiaries weighed on net earnings.

Elsewhere, Saudi Hollandi Bank beat estimates with a flat quarterly net profit of 539.7 million riyals ($143.9 million); the result topped the 508.3 million riyal average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters.

But Saudi Electricity Co reported a 27.7 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, citing the higher cost of fuel and depreciation of assets. This may disappoint investors, as SEC had previously said energy price hikes in the 2016 Saudi state budget would not have a significant effect on its earnings overall. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)