DUBAI, July 24 Gulf stock markets were soft in
early trade on Sunday as weaker oil prices at the end of last
week outweighed a few positive corporate earnings in Saudi
Arabia.
Riyadh's stock index edged down 0.2 percent in the
first hour. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical climbed 2.1
percent after it swung to a net profit in the second quarter of
91.02 million riyals ($24.3 million), ending a run of five
straight quarterly losses and beating analysts' forecast for
another loss.
Alinma Bank rose 0.7 percent after reporting a
12.1 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to
409 million riyals; the average prediction was 395.3 million
riyals.
But falling stocks outnumbered gainers by about two to one,
with Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) dropping 0.8
percent after it said quarterly profit halved to 299 million
riyals, broadly in line with an average forecast by analysts for
290.5 million riyals.
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co declined 2.1
percent after it reported a 79.6 percent slide in net profit to
103.2 million riyals, blaming the fall in profit on lower prices
and tighter refinery margins.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, trading activity was subdued, with
Dubai's index slipping 0.5 percent as Emaar Properties
fell 1.6 percent to 6.89 dirhams, retreating from
major technical resistance on its October peak of 7.01 dirhams.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was weighed down by losses in
mid- and large-cap shares, with Dana Gas the most
heavily traded stock, declining 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Louise Heavens)