DUBAI, July 25 Bourses in the Gulf may trade in
a narrow range on Monday as Asian share prices are flat and oil
prices are staying near 11-week lows, with Brent crude
at $45.70 per barrel.
In Saudi Arabia, most blue chips have reported quarterly
earnings, and only a few small and mid-cap stocks have posted
second-quarter results since the market close on Sunday.
These have been mixed. Saudi United Cooperative Insurance
swung to a net profit before tax of 30.6 million
riyals ($8.16 million) from a loss of 40.4 million riyals in the
corresponding quarter of 2015.
But Southern Province Cement reported its
second-quarter profit edged down 0.7 percent to 268 million
riyals. Analysts at Saudi Fransi Capital recommend a "hold" on
the stock with a target price of 82.00 riyals; it was last at
72.25 riyals.
"We expect a very calm trading day, with some traders
booking profits and cashing out to have money on hand until they
assess this season's quarterly results," said a Dubai-based
trader.
The index in Dubai, where major real estate
companies have not yet reported earnings, saw profit-taking on
Sunday with Emaar Properties retreating 2.1 percent to
6.85 dirhams, pulling back from major technical resistance on
its October peak of 7.01 dirhams.
Kuwait's Gulf Bank may attract interest after
reporting a 34.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to
11.93 million dinars; Arqaam Capital had forecast 8 million
dinars.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)