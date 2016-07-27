DUBAI, July 27 Gulf stock markets were little
moved in early trade on Wednesday, dampened by weak oil prices
and mixed second-quarter earnings in Saudi Arabia, while Dubai's
Emaar Properties again pulled back from major
technical resistance.
The Dubai index edged down 0.2 percent as Emaar,
which has since last week been testing resistance on its October
peak of 7.01 dirhams, slipped 0.6 percent to 6.86 dirhams.
Logistics company Aramex dropped 0.8 percent after
jumping 5.5 percent on Tuesday. After the close on Tuesday,
Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources, that founder Fadi
Ghandour had sold his entire 9.9 percent stake in the firm to
Gulf investors including Emaar Chairman Mohamed Alabbar.
Dubai exchange data on Wednesday showed no such ownership
change.
Dubai Islamic Bank added 0.6 percent after posting
a 3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, broadly in
line with analysts' forecasts.
In Saudi Arabia, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co
jumped 6.9 percent after reporting a 0.9 percent
year-on-year rise in net profit for the latest quarter to 212.6
million riyals ($56.7 million).
EFG Hermes had forecast 170.1 million riyals and NCB Capital
190.0 million.
Low-cost retailer Abdullah Al Othaim dropped 1.5
percent after posting a 9.6 percent drop in quarterly profit,
citing higher personnel and promotional expenses as well as
rises in transport and electricity costs due to austerity
measures in the 2016 state budget.
Saudi Telecom sank 1.2 percent after reporting a
27.1 percent year-on-year fall in quarterly profit to 1.87
billion riyals. Analysts had on average forecast 2.37 billion.
National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) rose
0.8 percent after reporting a 47.2 percent leap in profit to
504.18 million riyals. Alistithmar Capital had forecast 308.4
million.
National Commercial Bank was flat after its board
recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.60 riyal per share for
the first half of 2016, down from 0.80 riyal a year earlier.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.1 percent, buoyed by a
1.7 percent gain in Aldar Properties after the company
said it would expand its retail business in the city of Al Ain.
Qatar's index dropped 0.5 percent in a broad-based
decline, although telecommunications operator Ooredoo
rose 0.3 percent after reporting a 16.4 percent gain in
second-quarter net profit, in line with estimates, buoyed by its
Asian businesses.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Holmes)