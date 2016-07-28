DUBAI, July 28 Egypt's stock market may stall on
Thursday after Wednesday's leap in response to news that Cairo
is close to obtaining an IMF loan, while weak earnings at some
blue chips could weigh on Gulf markets.
The main Egyptian equities index climbed 5.0
percent to 7,915 points on Wednesday, its biggest daily gain
since mid-March, in the market's heaviest trade since mid-April.
Investors are hoping that an International Monetary Fund
loan would create conditions allowing authorities to engineer a
controlled devaluation that would bring the Egyptian pound to
levels which reignited fund inflows into the country.
However, there are many uncertainties and risks in this
scenario, including the fact that fiscal policy conditions tied
to an IMF deal may initially slow the economy further.
So investors may be tempted to take profits as the index
nears major technical resistance on the April peak of 7,944
points; EFG Hermes advised foreign investors after the IMF news
to stay underweight on Egypt for now.
One stock which could outperform is Commercial International
Bank, which reported after the market close on
Wednesday a 28 percent rise in second-quarter net income as
revenues increased 20 percent.
Gulf markets may be sluggish after Brent crude oil
hit a three-month low of $43.27 a barrel overnight.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Basic Industries reported a
23.2 percent drop in second-quarter net profit to 4.74 billion
riyals ($1.26 billion). That was above the 3.92 billion riyal
average estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters, but the
company also said it would cut its dividend to 2 riyals per
share for the first half of 2016 from 2.5 riyals in the
corresponding period of last year.
In Abu Dhabi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First
Gulf Bank both reported lower quarterly profits, though
both were broadly in line with analysts' estimates. NBAD said
profit fell 4.8 percent, and FGB posted a 10 percent fall.
However, Dubai-based courier firm Aramex may gain
after it reported a 36 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
to 125.7 million dirhams; EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
forecast 107 million dirhams and 99 million dirhams.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)