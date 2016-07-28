DUBAI, July 28 Riyadh's stock market
edged down 0.4 percent on Thursday as shares in Saudi Basic
Industries, the country's top petrochemical firm, fell
2.4 percent after it posted lower second-quarter profits and cut
its dividend.
In Abu Dhabi, where the index was up 0.2 percent,
shares in National Bank of Abu Dhabi lost 1.5 percent
while First Gulf Bank gained 1.2 percent.
Both banks, which are expected to merge early next year,
reported second-quarter profit drops broadly in line with
expectations.
SABIC reported a 23.2 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit to 4.74 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) because of lower
selling prices for its products.
The result beat the 3.92 billion riyal average estimate of
analysts polled by Reuters. But SABIC, whose shares had risen in
the past week on hopes for a positive earnings surprise, also
said it would cut its dividend to 2 riyals per share for the
first half of 2016 from 2.5 riyals a year ago.
Telecommunication operators Zain Saudi dropped 6.3
percent after it reported a net loss that widened to 329 million
riyals in the three months to June 30. Analysts had on average
forecast a 222.1 million.
The largest food group in the kingdom, Savola,
tumbled 4.8 percent after it reported a 43.2 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit and cut its dividend, citing higher
operating expenses and financial charges.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent. Dubai-based
courier firm Aramex jumped 3.4 percent after it
reported a 36 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John
Stonestreet)