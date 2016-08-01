BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
DUBAI Aug 1 Dubai's stock market rose in early trade on Monday, supported by positive earnings from its largest listed stock, while Saudi Arabia's index edged up as investors bought shares on recent price dips.
Dubai's index was up 0.7 percent. Emaar Properties climbed 1.6 percent to 6.93 dirhams after the developer reported an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.27 billion dirhams ($346 million), ahead of the 1.06 billion dirhams forecast by SICO Bahrain. According to Thomson Reuters data, the median target price of 11 analysts covering the stock is 9.64 dirhams.
Other property-related companies, which have not yet reported earnings, also fared well with builder Arabtec gaining 1.4 percent.
Dubai Investments edged up 0.5 percent. On Monday the conglomerate reported a 2.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 218.4 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's index barely moved with Aldar Properties , the largest listed property developer, due to report earnings this week, slipping 0.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 0.5 percent in the first 15 minutes of trade as some blue chips were bought. Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.6 percent and Islamic lender Al Rajhi Banking rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax