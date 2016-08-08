Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
DUBAI Aug 8 Firmer crude oil and Asian share prices may encourage investors to accumulate Gulf equities on Monday.
Brent futures are up 0.5 percent to $44.47 a barrel in early trading, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to restrain output.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has risen 0.3 percent and is hovering below a one-year high hit last week.
Saudi Arabia's petrochemical sector may continue to attract interest after its sub-index rose 1.5 percent on Sunday; it is down 2.2 percent over the last three months.
Kuwait's Agility may rise after the logistics company reported an 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 15 million dinars ($50 million), ahead of SICO Bahrain's forecast of a quarterly profit of 13.7 million dinars.
Egypt's landline monopoly Telecom Egypt may be bought on news that the board gave its final approval for plans to buy a fourth-generation mobile phone licence, although the price was not disclosed, according to a senior source at the company. This would allow the company to be a direct player in the mobile phone market. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.