DUBAI Aug 8 Firmer crude oil and Asian share prices may encourage investors to accumulate Gulf equities on Monday.

Brent futures are up 0.5 percent to $44.47 a barrel in early trading, lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to restrain output.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has risen 0.3 percent and is hovering below a one-year high hit last week.

Saudi Arabia's petrochemical sector may continue to attract interest after its sub-index rose 1.5 percent on Sunday; it is down 2.2 percent over the last three months.

Kuwait's Agility may rise after the logistics company reported an 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 15 million dinars ($50 million), ahead of SICO Bahrain's forecast of a quarterly profit of 13.7 million dinars.

Egypt's landline monopoly Telecom Egypt may be bought on news that the board gave its final approval for plans to buy a fourth-generation mobile phone licence, although the price was not disclosed, according to a senior source at the company. This would allow the company to be a direct player in the mobile phone market. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)