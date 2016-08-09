DUBAI Aug 9 Qatar's main stock index
outperformed its peers in early trade on Tuesday as emerging
market funds continue to hunt for bargains there.
Doha's main index rose 0.7 percent as 11 of the 12
Qatari shares that are members of the MSCI emerging market index
advanced. Petrochemical conglomerate Industries Qatar
was up 2.2 percent and Qatar National Bank rose 0.6
percent.
Dubai's index was up 0.3 percent, boosted by a 0.9
percent gain in Emaar Properties. Other large-cap
shares also rose and Dubai Parks and Resorts, the most
heavily traded stock on the bourse, added 0.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.1 percent in very thin
volume. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 0.2 percent but
Abu Dhabi National Energy, which surged 8.0 percent on
Monday, pulled back 1.9 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the main index edged up 0.1 percent
after 15 minutes of trade as the petrochemical sector
added 0.4 percent, headed for its fourth straight session of
gains. Saudi Basic Industries was up 0.6 percent.
But some shares which outperformed on Monday pulled back as
investors booked profits. Healthcare provider Dallah Health
, which closed up 1.1 percent on Monday, dropped 1.4
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Gareth Jones)