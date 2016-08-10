DUBAI Aug 10 Profit-taking may pull stock
markets in the Gulf lower on Wednesday in the absence of new
catalysts to encourage buying.
Brent oil futures are trading at $45.00 a barrel,
barely changed from the previous session. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan is up
0.35 percent, to its highest level since August 2015.
Qatar's stock market has jumped 10.5 percent since
July 1, outperforming its peers as emerging market funds
accumulate shares. On Tuesday, the bourse lost steam and the
weakness may extend into Wednesday as local and regional funds
look to book profits.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) may erase some
of the 12 percent gain posted over the last week, after it
reported a wider second-quarter net loss on Wednesday. The
state-owned oil explorer and power supplier made a net loss of
588 million dirhams ($160.2 million) versus a loss of 421
million dirhams a year ago.
Dubai's Union Properties, however, may gain after
it reported a 270 percent leap in its second-quarter net profit
attributable to shareholders to 71.7 million dirhams. The firm
attributed the jump to increased contracting and other
operations, higher property valuations and gains from the sale
of investment properties.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)