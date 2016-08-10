DUBAI Aug 10 Profit-taking may pull stock markets in the Gulf lower on Wednesday in the absence of new catalysts to encourage buying.

Brent oil futures are trading at $45.00 a barrel, barely changed from the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan is up 0.35 percent, to its highest level since August 2015.

Qatar's stock market has jumped 10.5 percent since July 1, outperforming its peers as emerging market funds accumulate shares. On Tuesday, the bourse lost steam and the weakness may extend into Wednesday as local and regional funds look to book profits.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) may erase some of the 12 percent gain posted over the last week, after it reported a wider second-quarter net loss on Wednesday. The state-owned oil explorer and power supplier made a net loss of 588 million dirhams ($160.2 million) versus a loss of 421 million dirhams a year ago.

Dubai's Union Properties, however, may gain after it reported a 270 percent leap in its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders to 71.7 million dirhams. The firm attributed the jump to increased contracting and other operations, higher property valuations and gains from the sale of investment properties. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)