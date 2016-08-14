DUBAI Aug 14 A recovery in oil prices at the
end of last week may lift stock markets in the Gulf on Sunday
but second-quarter earnings from some of Dubai's second-tier
companies may limit gains on that bourse.
Brent crude futures settled 2.0 percent higher at
$46.97 at barrel on Friday after touching $47.05, the highest in
more than three weeks. Saudi Arabia's index, which
lagged its peers last week, may outperform on Sunday as
investors buy oil-sensitive shares such as petrochemicals.
In Dubai, Shuaa Capital may see selling after it
reported a second-quarter net loss of 50.8 million dirhams
($13.8 million), compared to a profit of 1.7 million dirhams in
the same period of 2015. The loss was mainly due to provisions
set as aside by Shuaa's business of lending to smaller firms.
DAMAC Properties reported a 37.4 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit to 886.8 million dirhams ($241.4
million), but came ahead of EFG Hermes' forecast of 771 million
dirhams.
Arabtec said it made a narrower loss in the second
quarter, its seventh straight quarterly loss. The builder made a
net loss attributable to equity holders of 186.4 million
dirhams, compared with a loss of 718.4 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015. But the result fell short of EFG
Hermes' forecast of a loss of 83.2 million dirhams.
