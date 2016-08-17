DUBAI Aug 17 Gulf stocks may consolidate on
Wednesday after Wall Street and other global bourses pulled back
overnight in response to New York Federal Reserve President
William Dudley's statement that U.S. interest rates could rise
as soon as September.
Brent crude oil futures rose to a fresh multi-week
high above $49 a barrel overnight but weakness in most major
Gulf stock markets on Tuesday suggested they had for now become
less sensitive to the rebound in oil prices.
Dubai's index fell 0.4 percent to 3,587 points on
Tuesday, retreating from technical resistance at its April peak
of 3,605 points.
Qatar's main stock index jumped 2.2 percent, largely
because of big gains in three stocks that analysts now think may
be included in FTSE's emerging market index when Qatar is
upgraded to that status on Sept. 19: Qatar National Bank (QNB)
, Qatar Insurance and Qatar Navigation
.
Those stocks may now mostly reflect the good news, so
further gains may prove more difficult. EFG Hermes estimates
that FTSE-related fund inflows into all Qatari stocks next month
will total $550 million; the capitalisation of QNB alone is
about $38.9 billion.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)