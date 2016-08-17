DUBAI Aug 17 Qatar's main stock index moved
little in early trade on Wednesday but other bourses in the Gulf
edged lower as oil and global equities retreated.
Doha's index was flat after it rose 2.2 percent on
Tuesday on expectations of fund inflows when index compiler FTSE
promotes it to emerging market status next month. Qatar
Insurance gained a further 3.9 percent after rising
3.5 percent on the previous day on hopes it will be included in
FTSE's emerging market index.
Qatar National Bank, which had surged 6.7 percent
on Tuesday, pulled back 0.3 percent to 168.00 riyals. Shares in
the most valuable lender in the Gulf by market value are now at
a 5.9 percent premium to the mean fair value of 10 analysts
polled by Reuters.
Dubai's index was down 0.5 percent at 3,571 points,
retreating from technical resistance at its April peak of 3,605
points. Dubai Financial Market, the only listed Gulf
exchange, lost 1.4 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index edged down 0.2 percent
after 40 minutes of trade as banking shares weighed. The banking
sector has recently underperformed as investors have grown weary
of its exposure to the debt of struggling local construction
companies. National Commercial Bank, a key lender to
builders, was down 0.5 percent.
The petrochemical sector, which has been relatively
resilient since Brent oil climbed back above $45 a barrel at the
end of last week, was supported by a 0.3 percent gain in
heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Raissa Kasolowsky)