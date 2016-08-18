DUBAI Aug 18 Gulf stock markets may edge up on Thursday in response to strong oil prices and global equities, but a lack of positive local news and technical barriers may prevent major gains.

Brent crude oil futures hit a five-week high of $49.93 a barrel overnight and Asian stock markets are higher after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were in no rush to raise interest rates.

Nevertheless, there is little fresh news locally to trigger buying of stocks, and Dubai's main index, last at 3,557 points, faces technical resistance on its April peak of 3,605 points. It failed an initial test of that barrier earlier this week.

Dubai's DP World reported a 50 percent jump in first-half profit but that was on the back of acquisitions; the port operator also said it was delaying expansion of terminals at Dubai's Jebel Ali port because of softer market conditions.

Saudi Arabia's index, last at 6,220 points, is testing technical support on its early August low of 6,226 points. It may rebound from that support but any break would be very bearish, triggering a major right triangle formed by the highs and lows since April and pointing down to the 5,600-point area in the medium term. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)