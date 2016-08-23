DUBAI Aug 23 Gulf stock markets may stay weak
on Tuesday because of sliding oil prices and weak short-term
technical charts.
Brent crude, which hit a two-month high of $51.22 a
barrel on Friday, has dropped back to $48.63, removing -
temporarily at least - one of the few positive macroeconomic
factors for Gulf bourses in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, technicals for several equity indexes have
worsened. Dubai's index, last at 3,535 points, has in
the last few days failed a test of resistance on the April peak
of 3,605 points.
Saudi Arabia's index dropped 1.7 percent on Monday
to 6,110 points, confirming a break of technical support on its
early August low of 6,226 points. That triggered a bearish right
triangle formed by the highs and lows since April and pointing
down to the 5,600-point area in the medium term.
Among individual stocks, Dubai-listed construction and
engineering company Drake & Scull International may
attract interest after a top executive told Reuters that the
company had asked advisers for proposals to review its business
and find strategic investors.
Drake & Scull has appointed a legal adviser to hold
discussions with the United Arab Emirates stock market
regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority, on the
possibility of bringing in strategic investors, he said, but did
not elaborate on who the investors might be.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)