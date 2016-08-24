DUBAI Aug 24 Gulf stock markets moved little in
early trade on Wednesday with few positive factors to spur
buying, although Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares were firm.
The Saudi Arabian index was flat. Petrochemical
heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries added 0.6 percent
and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance rose 2.2 percent in
unusually heavy trade.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent. Construction
firm Drake & Scull climbed 1.2 percent in active trade;
on Monday a top executive told Reuters that the company had
asked advisers for proposals to review its business and find
strategic investors.
On Wednesday it issued a brief statement to the exchange
saying it had not hired a legal adviser to help bring in a
strategic investor, but did not comment further on the review.
Qatar's index edged up 0.1 percent after sliding 0.9
percent on Tuesday. Seven of the 10 most heavily traded stocks
were higher.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)