DUBAI Aug 25 Gulf stock markets may have a weak
tone on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and Dubai fell sharply in
late trade on Wednesday, showing continued pressure to exit
stocks from investors concerned by the region's economic
slowdown and austerity steps.
The global environment is neutral on Thursday, with Brent
crude oil still just above $49.0 a barrel and
international stock markets moving little.
But bursts of late selling in major Gulf markets on two days
this week suggest risks may be weighted to the downside.
Saudi Arabia's index closed 1.1 percent lower at
6,028 points on Wednesday, falling below minor technical support
on the April low of 6,066 points. Earlier this week the index
broke major support on its early August low of 6,226 points,
turning it medium-term bearish.
Dubai, which dropped 1.5 percent to 3,480 points on
Thursday, has technical support on its early August low of 3,430
points.
Among individual stocks, the Qatar exchange said Qatar
Central Securities Depository Co had increased the foreign
ownership limit in Mazaya Qatar Real Estate to 49
percent from 25 percent. This could attract some interest in the
stock, though foreign ownership now stands at about 10.5
percent, so the old ceiling was not close to being breached.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)