DUBAI Aug 25 Gulf stock markets extended losses
in early trade on Thursday with banks leading Saudi Arabia down,
as investors continued to pull out of equities over concerns
about the region's economic slowdown and policies of austerity.
The Saudi index, which on Wednesday fell below minor
technical support on the April low of 6,066 points, sank a
further 1.4 percent on Thursday morning to 5,946 points.
The banking index dropped 1.7 percent with Al Rajhi
Bank SE> sliding 2.3 percent. Investors are worried about
the impact of a severe slump in the Saudi construction sector on
the quality of bank loans.
Petrochemical shares were lower but outpaced the
market.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent. Emirates NBD
lost 0.6 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank
dropped 0.7 percent. Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that
Emirates Islamic, the sharia-compliant arm of ENBD, had laid off
more than 100 people as part of cost-cutting to adjust to a
cooler economy.
Abu Dhabi's index fell only 0.2 percent as bank of
Sharjah jumped 4.8 percent in thin trade.
In Qatar, the index dropped 0.7 percent with oil
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
sinking 1.5 percent. Eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks
declined.
Qatar's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew
only 1.1 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, the
slowest growth since at least 2011, data published on Thursday
showed. Both the oil and gas sector and the rest of the economy
shrank from the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)