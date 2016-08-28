DUBAI Aug 28 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
in quiet trade on Sunday with few positive factors to push them
up.
Brent crude oil futures ended last week on a firm
note, trading just below $50 a barrel, but U.S. stock indexes
fell slightly because of renewed speculation about a possible
U.S. interest rate hike this year.
In Saudi Arabia, the index turned technically
medium-term bearish early this month, with thin turnover leaving
stocks vulnerable to sell orders. Last at 5,977 points, the
index faces immediate resistance on the April low of 6,066
points.
United Arab Emirates indexes are not technically bearish but
in mid-August Dubai, last at 3,492 points, failed a
test of resistance on the April peak of 3,605 points, suggesting
it may have established a ceiling for now.
In Qatar, Gulf International Services could draw
interest after the exchange said index compiler FTSE had added
the stock to its list of companies eligible for its secondary
emerging markets index; an original list of 20 companies,
published on the previous day, did not include GIS. FTSE will
publish a confirmed list of stocks to be included after the
market closes on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)