DUBAI Aug 30 Stock markets in the Gulf edged up
in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices and Asian bourses
made modest recoveries but trading volumes were thin.
Dubai's index climbed 0.1 percent with gainers
outnumbering losers 13 to five. Trade mainly focused on
speculative shares favoured by short-term local traders; builder
Arabtec rose 0.7 percent and GFH Financial
added 1.7 percent.
But courier Aramex, which had surged 2.3 percent
on Monday, retreated 1.7 percent.
Qatar's index gained 0.2 percent. The bourse has been
supported over the last several weeks by FTSE's plan to include
some major stocks in its secondary emerging market index; an
announcement of its picks will come after the close on
Wednesday.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which could make
FTSE's list, rose 1.1 percent and another potential beneficiary,
telecommunications operator Ooredoo, added 0.6
percent.
Saudi Arabia's index nudged up 0.3 percent after 40
minutes of trade, with just under half of traded shares rising.
Al Tayyar Travel Group rose 0.6 percent. The
company offers services to Islamic pilgrims for the haj, which
starts on Sep. 9; as many as 1.5 million external and domestic
pilgrims are expected to perform the haj in Mecca this year,
roughly the same number as last year, Saudi media reported.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Raissa Kasolowsky)