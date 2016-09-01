DUBAI, Sept 1 Qatar's main stock index fell in
early trade on Thursday after FTSE published a list of stocks to
be included in its secondary emerging market index, while Saudi
Arabian petrochemical stocks sagged because of weak oil prices.
The Qatari index initially rose but was down 0.8
percent after 90 minutes. Only two of the 22 stocks due to join
the FTSE index on Sept. 20 rose.
Although Qatar's upgrade to emerging market status is widely
seen as positive for the market, investors had bought up stocks
in anticipation of the list's publication in recent weeks,
leaving many shares at or above analysts' estimates of fair
value.
A monthly Reuters poll of Middle East fund managers,
published on Wednesday, found them turning negative on Qatar for
the next three months because of valuations.
Among FTSE constituents, United Development rose
1.7 percent on Thursday morning; it had been underperforming
other stocks on list. Qatar Insurance added 0.1
percent. But Ezdan Holding Group dropped 0.6 percent
and Ooredoo declined 1.0 percent.
The Reuters poll found fund managers bullish on the United
Arab Emirates by a large margin. Dubai's main index
climbed 0.3 percent with Union Properties adding 1.2
percent. Shuaa Capital, which is providing
market-making services for the launch of single-stock futures on
major UAE companies on Thursday, rose 1.2 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat with Aldar
Properties up 0.7 percent.
Petrochemical shares in Saudi Arabia declined after Brent
oil futures fell back to just above $47.00 a barrel. The
main Saudi index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 45
minutes of trade with Yanbu National Petrochemicals
(Yansab) losing 2.6 percent.
Consumer discrectionaries, which have been sluggish over the
last week, continued to drop with retailer Fawaz Alhokair
declining 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Raissa Kasolowsky)