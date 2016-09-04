DUBAI, Sept 4 Stock markets in the Gulf may have a firm tone on Sunday after oil prices and global markets rose on Friday, though there are few positive factors within the region to push up shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.4 percent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data gave the Federal Reserve more leeway to delay its next interest rate hike, while Brent crude oil rebounded from Thursday's losses to settle up 3.04 percent at $46.83 a barrel.

United Arab Emirates bourses outperformed the region on Thursday because of the UAE economy's relatively strong ability to ride out low oil prices, and that trend may continue on Sunday.

A jump in turnover in Dubai on Thursday suggested some investors were returning to the market.