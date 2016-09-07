DUBAI, Sept 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade with a weak bias on Wednesday as recent gains in oil prices fade and with investors becoming more cautious about taking long positions before next week's Eid al-Adha holidays in the region.

Brent crude, which hit a one-week high of $49.40 per barrel on Monday after Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market, have since fallen back to $47.60.

The short-lived bounce in oil prices initially boosted the Saudi equities index but it fell back 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 6,190 points, failing a test of technical resistance at 6,226-6,257 points, the lows in early August and June. Trading volume was the second lowest this year.

"This is a typical dead cat bounce, where the market temporarily recovers in a downtrend but then continues to slide lower," said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager, adding that only a more concrete deal between top oil producers could sustain a prolonged rally in the stock market.

In Dubai, Gulf Navigation may attract some interest after it said it had signed a new settlement agreement in its long debt dispute with Nordic American Tankers and that its debt to Nordic American had now been settled fully.

Gulf Navigation did not give any details of the settlement, but said: "This settlement and clearing of liability with NAT marks a beginning of the end of the troubled past of the Company...GulfNav is also in negotiations with its other major creditors and is hopeful of reaching fair settlements soon."

In early 2014, a London arbitration panel found Gulf Navigation was liable to pay $10.2 million plus direct costs and interest to Nordic American. Gulf Navigation had total liabilities of about $187 million at the end of last year, according to its annual statement. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)