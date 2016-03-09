DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Wednesday as some shares went ex-dividend and after oil
prices and global equity markets pulled back slightly. But solid
trading volumes suggested investor sentiment was not gloomy.
Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent with nine of the 10
most heavily traded stocks dropping. Union Properties,
which has been extremely active and volatile in the last few
days, fell 2.6 percent.
Emaar Malls slipped 0.4 percent after rising 1.5
percent in the opening minutes in response to its plan to pay a
dividend of 0.1 dirham per share for the 15 months to Dec. 31,
2015.
Abu Dhabi's index declined 0.8 percent because of
profit-taking in banks, First Gulf Bank slid 1.1
percent, while Union National Bank tumbled 8.1 percent
as it went ex-dividend.
Qatar dropped 1.0 percent as drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded
stock, pulled back 1.8 percent. United Development,
the second-most active stock, plunged 6.7 percent as it went
ex-dividend.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)