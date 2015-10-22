DUBAI Oct 22 Gulf stocks edged down early on
Thursday as worries about the impact of low oil prices on the
region continued to deter fresh buying, even in wealthy
countries relatively well insulated from cheap oil such as the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Dubai's stock index fell 0.5 percent as Emaar
Properties slipped 1.1 percent and construction firm
Drake & Scull fell by a similar margin.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.2 percent as National Bank of
Abu Dhabi dropped 0.4 percent.
Qatar's index also fell 0.2 percent as Barwa Real
Estate lost 1.0 percent. But Qatar Gas Transport Co
(Nakilat) edged up 0.2 percent after posting a 7.6
percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 266.1 million riyals
($73.1 million); QNB Financial Services had forecast 274.8
million riyals.
Brent oil sank a further 1.8 percent to $47.85 a
barrel on Wednesday, although it has rebounded slightly in Asian
morning trade on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's index sank 2.7 percent on Wednesday,
pulling down neighbouring markets, after the International
Monetary Fund said Riyadh was considering a wide range of fiscal
reforms - many of which could hurt corporate profits, at least
initially - to cope with its budget deficit. Investors fear a
Saudi slowdown could dampen the entire region.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)