DUBAI Oct 27 Gulf stock markets consolidated in
modest volumes early on Tuesday, dampened by weak oil prices and
global equities.
Dubai's index edged down 0.4 percent as second-tier
property developer Deyaar fell 2.4 percent after
reporting a 38 percent slump in profit. Peer Union Properties
dropped 1.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi climbed 0.4 percent as National Bank of Ras
al Khaimah added 1.8 percent; it reported roughly flat
profit for the third quarter compared to a year earlier.
But Qatar's index fell 0.4 percent. Ezdan Holding
, a real estate developer, slipped 0.7 percent after
reporting a 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit.
Qatari German Co for Medical Devices surged 6.2
percent in unusually heavy trade, however. Earlier this week it
reported a nine-month net loss of 9.4 million riyals ($2.6
million) against a year-ago loss of 9.9 million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)