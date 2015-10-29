DUBAI Oct 29 Gulf stock markets rebounded early
on Thursday, helped by some better-than-expected corporate
earnings from Qatar and a stabilisation of the Saudi market the
previous day after declining for several days.
Qatar's index gained 0.4 percent as
telecommunications giant Ooredoo surged 2.8 percent.
It doubled third-quarter net profit to 756 million riyals
($207.6 million), handily beating analysts' forecasts of 416-475
million riyals.
Petrochemical producer Industries Qatar rose 1.3
percent. It posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter net profit
to 1.41 billion riyals; analysts had forecast an average of 1.13
billion riyals.
Dubai's index climbed 0.5 percent to 3,505 points,
bouncing from technical support in the 3,500-point area, which
served as a floor in September. Dubai Islamic Bank
added 0.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi rose 0.4 percent as food and beverage
company Aghthia Group gained 2.0 percent after
reporting a 17 percent rise in third-quarter post-tax profit.
But National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 1.7 percent
after reporting a third-quarter net profit drop of 3 percent to
1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million); analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast an average of 1.45 billion dirhams.
NBAD said its government deposits had dropped by 48 billion
dirhams in past 12 months, a sign of low oil prices hurting
banking system liquidity.
