DUBAI Nov 2 Emaar Properties lifted
Dubai's stock market early on Monday after it reported
third-quarter earnings, but most Gulf markets were little
changed in quiet trade.
Dubai's top real estate developer reported a 31 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit to 843 million dirhams ($229.5
million). That came in below a forecast by EFG Hermes, which had
estimated 1.02 billion dirhams, but it was enough to boost Emaar
shares 1.6 percent in the opening minutes.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.7 percent, also buoyed
by shipping firm Gulf Navigation, which climbed 3.4
percent after reporting a 123 percent rise in nine-month net
profit on an 11 percent increase in revenues.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.3 percent as Aldar
Properties, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 3.1
percent.
Qatar edged down 0.03 percent while Kuwait
was 0.2 percent higher. Kuwait's Burgan Bank added 1.3
percent after it reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit to 21.64 million dinars ($71.5 million). Analysts had
estimated 17.0-17.8 million dinars.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)