DUBAI Nov 10 Gulf stock markets fell in line
with weak global bourses early on Tuesday, with Qatar lagging
after a senior official said the government needed to consider
tax and spending reforms.
The Qatar index was down 1.3 percent after 50 minutes
of trade with all of the 10 most heavily traded stocks lower.
Petrochemicals and metals producer Industries Qatar
sank 1.8 percent.
Saleh Mohammed al-Nabit, Qatar's Minister of Development
Planning and Statistics, said in a speech on Monday that the
government must urgently consider reforms to its subsidy and tax
systems in light of low oil and gas prices.
He also said the government had to be more disciplined in
spending. Wealthy Qatar is in no danger of running out of money,
but top officials' comments since last week have pointed to a
new mood of austerity.
Dubai's stock index dropped 1.1 percent as Emaar
Properties fell by the same amount.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent as Aldar Properties
sank 1.7 percent, despite reporting a 9.4 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit to 634.3 million dirhams ($172.7
million), beating SICO Bahrain's forecast of 490.7 million
dirhams.
In Kuwait, logistics giant Agility climbed 3.9
percent after reporting a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit to 13.7 million dinars ($45.1 million); SICO Bahrain had
forecast 12.7 million dinars.
Kuwait's stock index edged down 0.2 percent.
