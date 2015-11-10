DUBAI Nov 10 Gulf stock markets fell in line with weak global bourses early on Tuesday, with Qatar lagging after a senior official said the government needed to consider tax and spending reforms.

The Qatar index was down 1.3 percent after 50 minutes of trade with all of the 10 most heavily traded stocks lower. Petrochemicals and metals producer Industries Qatar sank 1.8 percent.

Saleh Mohammed al-Nabit, Qatar's Minister of Development Planning and Statistics, said in a speech on Monday that the government must urgently consider reforms to its subsidy and tax systems in light of low oil and gas prices.

He also said the government had to be more disciplined in spending. Wealthy Qatar is in no danger of running out of money, but top officials' comments since last week have pointed to a new mood of austerity.

Dubai's stock index dropped 1.1 percent as Emaar Properties fell by the same amount.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent as Aldar Properties sank 1.7 percent, despite reporting a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 634.3 million dirhams ($172.7 million), beating SICO Bahrain's forecast of 490.7 million dirhams.

In Kuwait, logistics giant Agility climbed 3.9 percent after reporting a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 13.7 million dinars ($45.1 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 12.7 million dinars.

Kuwait's stock index edged down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)