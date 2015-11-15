DUBAI Nov 15 Weak oil prices and the attacks by
gunmen and suicide bombers across Paris dragged down Gulf stock
markets early on Sunday, with Dubai's index dropping below
technical support.
Oil prices suffered their biggest weekly loss in eight
months last week, while analysts forecast major international
bourses would suffer a brief sell-off when trading resumed on
Monday.
Dubai's stock index sank 2.9 percent in the first
hour of trade to 3,171 points, falling below chart support on
its August low of 3,241 points. Its next support is at the
December 2014 low of 2,993 points.
Abu Dhabi's index slid 2.0 percent as Dana Gas
tumbled 4.7 percent after reporting a third-quarter
net loss of $9 million compared with a profit of $38 million in
the same period a year before.
Qatar's index dropped 1.2 percent as Gulf
International Services lost 4.0 percent after index
compiler MSCI said it would remove the stock from its emerging
market index, effective at end-November.
MSCI said it would add two stocks to the index, Abu Dhabi's
Etisalat and Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat)
. Nakilat edged up 0.4 percent but Etisalat fell 1.3
percent.
Although investment bank EFG Hermes estimated Etisalat would
attract about $547 million of passive fund inflows because of
the inclusion, the stock had already gained 29 percent since
June on prospects of its inclusion. It has a market
capitalisation of $36.5 billion.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Susan Thomas)