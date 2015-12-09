DUBAI Dec 9 Qatar and Dubai slipped through psychologically-important support levels and Abu Dhabi fell once more as crude oil prices continued to dampen investor sentiment towards Gulf markets.

Doha's index was hammered for a second day, dropping through the 10,000-point mark to trade down 1.6 percent. The benchmark hit a two-year low on Tuesday after both foreign and regional investors dumped stock, according to a Doha-based fund manager.

Brent oil was up slightly for the day at $40.67 at 0800 GMT, having falling below the $40 a barrel mark for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis on Tuesday.

Investors are concerned about the implications for lower oil prices on local economies as many states prepare to announce their budgets for 2016, and are waiting for confirmation on spending for next year before taking positions in local markets.

Qatar's 2016 budget was in the final stages of preparation and will be presented soon, Qatar's finance minister said on Wednesday, adding that Doha will use a more conservative break-even oil price to base its budget on than the previously-used $65 a barrel.

DUBAI/ABU DHABI

Stocks in the United Arab Emirates that were hit on Tuesday rebounded slightly in early trade as bargain hunters entered the market, although many turned negative as the morning progressed.

Dubai slipped below the psychologically-important 3,000-point mark, heading for its worst close since December 2013, having initially risen in early trade. It was down 1 percent to 2,979 points.

"Dubai's market is lacklustre," said a Dubai-based trader.

Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 0.5 percent, heading for its lowest closing level since August. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)