DUBAI Dec 13 Gulf markets fell in early trade
on Sunday as the oil price slump fuelled a broad stock sell-off.
Brent crude posted its biggest weekly percentage drop in
over a year on Friday to settle at $37.93 after the
International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global oversupply
of crude could worsen next year.
Qatar's stock index tumbled 3.8 percent, taking its
losses for the year to 21.7 percent, underperforming the MSCI
emerging market index which is down 19 percent in 2015.
Financial sector heavyweights Masraf Al Rayan and
Qatar National Bank declined 4.8 and 2.3 percent
respectively.
Dubai's bourse fell 1.6 percent. It is down 23.2 percent in
2015, making it the worst performing Gulf market index this
year.
Losers outnumbered gainers 19 to three. Blue-chips Emaar
Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 3
and 2.5 percent respectively, while Emirates NBD -
Dubai's largest bank by market value - rose 2.7 percent as 7,000
shares were traded to ease the main benchmark's losses.
Drake and Scull slid 0.8 percent to 0.38 dirhams,
hitting a new record low. Another construction firm, Arabtec
retreated 2.6 percent, falling to a four-year low.
Abu Dhabi's index dropped 1.8 percent as blue-chips
tugged the index lower. First Gulf Bank and telecom
giant Etisalat declined 1.7 and 1 percent
respectively, giving back Thursday's gains.
