DUBAI Jan 6 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
quiet, early trade on Wednesday, with worries about low oil
prices and instability in the global economy deterring any
aggressive buying.
The Dubai index was up 0.3 percent on the back of
low-priced, speculative stocks, with healthcare and education
investment firm Amanat rising 2.6 percent in the
market's heaviest trade. Blue-chip Emaar Properties
fell 0.7 percent.
Abu Dhabi lost 0.6 percent as First Gulf Bank
, which jumped 3.3 percent on Tuesday, fell back by 1.6
percent.
Qatar was almost flat, though banks were bought. Doha
Bank gained 2.1 percent from near a two-year low in
unusually heavy trade.
Islamic Holding, a financial and investment firm,
was the most heavily traded stock and climbed 3.4 percent after
an 8.3 percent gain on Tuesday.
The company is boosting its capital by as much as 50 percent
through a rights issue. Eligibility for the rights closed on
Dec. 1 and subscriptions will run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 13.
