DUBAI Jan 19 Gulf bourses rebounded early on
Tuesday after global oil and equity markets stabilised for the
time being at least, encouraging local investors to buy
blue-chip stocks with attractive valuations.
In Qatar, the index jumped 3.9 percent in the first
20 minutes, pulling away from multi-year lows.
Masraf Al Rayan surged 9.9 percent and was the
best-performing stock. Qatar's second-largest bank by market
value reported a 3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to
559 million riyals ($153.5 million), compared to analysts'
forecast of 553 million riyals.
Qatar National Bank was up 2.3 percent. The
largest lender by market value in Qatar reported a 5.3 percent
increase in fourth-quarter profit last week. Fitch Ratings
affirmed QNB's long-term issuer rating at 'AA-' with a stable
outlook.
"The government has demonstrated strong commitment to its
banks and key public-sector companies and we expect this to
continue despite the effects of lower oil prices," Fitch said on
Monday.
Dubai's stock index traded up 2.9 percent in modest
volumes. Builder Arabtec and real estate firm Deyaar
each rose more than 4.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse climbed 1.0 percent as investors
bought blue-chip stocks which had recently seen their valuations
plunge. First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
rose 1.0 and 1.3 percent respectively, heading towards
a second day of gains. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
climbed 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)