DUBAI Jan 20 Gulf bourses sold off in early trade on Wednesday as investors cashed out on renewed worries over low oil prices and a global equity market rout, proving the previous day's gains were not solid.

Dubai's index fell more than 2.5 percent, erasing most of Tuesday's gains and nearing a 27-month low hit last Thursday.

The two most traded stocks on the bourse were builders Arabtec and Drake & Scull, each tumbling by more than 4 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse also retreated, falling 0.6 percent in thin volumes. Small and mid-cap stocks sold off with insurer Methaq Takaful and Dana Gas each down more than 4 percent. Etisalat, the largest stock on the bourse by market value, edged down 0.3 percent.

"The stock markets are fickle and vulnerable to sways in oil prices," said an Abu Dhabi-based trader. "Tuesday's rebound lost its bounce because we are back to the same macroeconomic worries which have plagued equity markets from the start of the year."

In Qatar, the index fell 2.1 percent, after rocketing more than 5.0 percent on Tuesday. Qatar Insurance fell 1.0 percent despite reporting a 57.8 percent jump in net profit for the fourth quarter to 350.4 million riyals ($96.2 million); QNB Financial Services had forecast 108.3 million riyals.

Masraf Al Rayan dropped 2.4 percent in early trade after it surged 9.7 percent on Tuesday when the lender had reported a 3.0 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 559 million riyals ($153.5 million), compared to analysts' forecast of 553 million riyals.

Telecommunicatios firms Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo also sold off, each falling more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)