DUBAI Jan 21 Most Gulf bourses traded narrowly
early on Thursday as investors lacked the optimism to buy back
beaten-down stocks aggressively, despite attractive valuations
after the bear trend of the past several weeks.
Dubai's index retreated in the opening minutes to
test fresh multi-year lows, as Emirates NBD, the
largest bank in the emirate, fell more than 2.0 percent in
unusually heavy trade.
The index then briefly traded in positive territory and was
down 0.1 percent after an hour.
Builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock,
advanced 1.9 percent, trimming some of Wednesday's 7.7 decline.
But Drake and Scull and Emaar Properties fell
1.3 and 0.5 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's bourse dipped at the open before climbing
0.4 percent. Dana Gas gained 2.6 percent after falling
more than 2.5 percent at the opening.
First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, sector heavyweights, helped lift the index higher,
trading up 1.0 and 1.7 percent.
In Doha, the index fell 0.9 percent in the first 15
minutes with the sell-off concentrated in real estate
developers. The biggest loser in the sector was large-cap Barwa
Real Estate, down 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)