DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai and Qatar's stock markets
rose in early trade on Wednesday following a bounce back in oil
prices since those bourses last traded, while blue-chip banks
weighed on Abu Dhabi.
Brent crude was at $31.74 as of 0643 GMT, down 1.1
percent for the day, but it had been trading below $30 when the
Dubai and Qatar markets closed on Tuesday.
Dubai's index rose 0.9 percent in brisk early
trading - volumes in the first 15 minutes were more than double
those of the previous session.
Deyaar Development was the top gainer, jumping 5.0
percent after the developer reported a 14 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday. Profit came in at 101.5
million dirhams ($27.63 million) compared to an analyst's
forecast of a net loss of 28.9 million dirhams.
Rival developer Emaar Properties was up 2.2
percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slid 0.4 percent. Blue-chip
lenders First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
were the main drags, falling 2.4 and 0.9 percent
respectively.
But Dana Gas, the natural gas explorer, was up 2.5
percent to claw back most of the previous day's 2.4 percent
drop.
In Qatar, the exchange climbed 0.4 percent as
energy-linked companies made gains, with Gulf International
Services and Qatar Gas Transport Co. both
advancing more than 2 percent.
Vodafone Qatar rose 1.5 percent. The telecom
operator plans to review its costs in an effort to maintain
margins after reporting widening losses for a fifth straight
quarter on Tuesday.
