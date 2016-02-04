DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf stock markets rebounded in early trade on Thursday, following Asian stock markets higher as oil prices extended their rally into a second day.

Dubai's index climbed 2.1 percent in the first 45 minutes of trade, with local investor favourites Arabtec and Drake & Scull trading up 2.6 amd 1.8 percent respectively.

Blue chips also bounced back with Emaar Properties up 4.1 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 1.1 percent with the largest lender by market value, First Gulf Bank, jumping 3.5 percent. Dana Gas was up more than 4.0 percent.

Some traders and fund managers think the Gulf equity markets have now largely factored in economic pain expected this year due to governments' austerity policies, so investors may continue to bargain-hunt cautiously for stocks with attractive valuations and dividend yields, as long as oil does not fall back sharply.

Doha's benchmark jumped 1.1 percent in the first 20 minutes of trade with Industries Qatar and Ezdan Holding up 1.9 and 3.1 percent.

But Gulf International Services nosedived its daily limit of 10 percent for a second session in a row. The oil driller announced on Wednesday it swung to a net loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6 million) in the fourth quarter; QNB Financial Services had forecast a profit of 278.9 million riyals. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)