DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf stock markets rebounded in
early trade on Thursday, following Asian stock markets higher as
oil prices extended their rally into a second day.
Dubai's index climbed 2.1 percent in the first 45
minutes of trade, with local investor favourites Arabtec
and Drake & Scull trading up 2.6 amd 1.8
percent respectively.
Blue chips also bounced back with Emaar Properties
up 4.1 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 1.1 percent with the
largest lender by market value, First Gulf Bank,
jumping 3.5 percent. Dana Gas was up more than 4.0
percent.
Some traders and fund managers think the Gulf equity markets
have now largely factored in economic pain expected this year
due to governments' austerity policies, so investors may
continue to bargain-hunt cautiously for stocks with attractive
valuations and dividend yields, as long as oil does not fall
back sharply.
Doha's benchmark jumped 1.1 percent in the first 20
minutes of trade with Industries Qatar and Ezdan
Holding up 1.9 and 3.1 percent.
But Gulf International Services nosedived its
daily limit of 10 percent for a second session in a row. The oil
driller announced on Wednesday it swung to a net loss of 20.9
million riyals ($5.6 million) in the fourth quarter; QNB
Financial Services had forecast a profit of 278.9 million
riyals.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)