DUBAI Feb 7 Bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar fell in early trade on Sunday after oil prices dropped back and global bourses tumbled.

Abu Dhabi's index traded down 0.6 percent, erasing some of Thursday's 2.1 percent gain. Dana Gas, a natural gas explorer, fell 2.2 percent after adding 4.7 percent in the previous session.

The banking sector was a mixed bag with First Gulf Bank retreating 0.9 percent but Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank adding 1.4 percent.

Dubai's exchange was near flat in the first 45 minutes of trade. But Emaar Properties was up 1.9 percent; investors are waiting for the emirate's largest developer by market value to release its quarterly results in coming days. SICO Bahrain expects Emaar to make a net profit of 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015, a 26 percent jump from a year earlier.

In Qatar, the index fell 1.0 percent with Industries Qatar trading down 3.2 percent after the state-run petrochemical and metals producer reported a net profit of 570 million riyals ($157 million) for the three months to Dec. 31. That was down from 1.62 billion riyals a year earlier; SICO Bahrain and QNB Financial Services had forecast 1.16 billion and 1.11 billion riyals.

Blue-chip banks also sold off, with Qatar National Bank and Masraf Al Rayan trading down 1.2 and 1.0 percent respectively. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)