DUBAI Feb 7 Bourses in the United Arab Emirates
and Qatar fell in early trade on Sunday after oil prices dropped
back and global bourses tumbled.
Abu Dhabi's index traded down 0.6 percent, erasing
some of Thursday's 2.1 percent gain. Dana Gas, a
natural gas explorer, fell 2.2 percent after adding 4.7 percent
in the previous session.
The banking sector was a mixed bag with First Gulf Bank
retreating 0.9 percent but Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
adding 1.4 percent.
Dubai's exchange was near flat in the first 45
minutes of trade. But Emaar Properties was up 1.9
percent; investors are waiting for the emirate's largest
developer by market value to release its quarterly results in
coming days. SICO Bahrain expects Emaar to make a net profit of
1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) in the fourth quarter of
2015, a 26 percent jump from a year earlier.
In Qatar, the index fell 1.0 percent with Industries
Qatar trading down 3.2 percent after the state-run
petrochemical and metals producer reported a net profit of 570
million riyals ($157 million) for the three months to Dec. 31.
That was down from 1.62 billion riyals a year earlier; SICO
Bahrain and QNB Financial Services had forecast 1.16 billion and
1.11 billion riyals.
Blue-chip banks also sold off, with Qatar National Bank
and Masraf Al Rayan trading down 1.2 and 1.0
percent respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)