DUBAI Feb 14 The real estate sector helped lift
stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in early
trade on Sunday, as some risk appetite started to return after
Gulf markets sold off at the end of last week.
Dubai's index rose 2.0 percent, recovering most of
its 2.6 percent losses on Thursday. Developers Emaar Properties
and DAMAC Properties each advanced more
than 2.5 percent.
Drake & Scull was up 3.9 percent after the
construction company posted a quarterly net profit of 14.7
million dirhams ($4 million); an analyst at SICO Bahrain had
forecast a net loss of 38.6 million dirhams.
In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark edged up 0.1 percent in
modest volume with RAK Properties and Eshraq
Properties each up more than 3.0 percent.
But blue chips First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank were sold, falling 1.3 percent and 0.9
percent respectively.
Real estate-related stocks also helped lift Doha's index
, which was up 1.6 percent as Barwa Real Estate
and Ezdan Holding Group each rose more than 2.5
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)