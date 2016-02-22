DUBAI Feb 22 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates edged up in quiet, early trade on Monday but Qatar
slipped, weighed down by blue-chip real estate and utility
companies.
Dubai's index was up 0.5 percent with GFH Financial
, the most heavily traded stock, rising 2.8 percent,
heading for its seventh straight session of gains. It has been
rising sharply since Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital markets
arm, Integrated Capital, said on Wednesday it had increased its
stake in GFH to 10 percent from 7.4 percent.
Construction firm Arabtec added 1.7 percent after
it surged 8.3 percent on Sunday. The company reported a net loss
of 360 million dirhams ($98.02 million) for the three months to
Dec. 31, which was a deterioration from a year earlier but an
improvement from the previous quarter.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.4 percent, supported by
the real estate sector. Developers Eshraq Properties
and RAK Properties each advanced more than 1.5
percent.
But in Doha the index fell 0.4 percent amid declines
by blue-chip property developers and utility companies.
Barwa Real Estate fell 2.7 percent after it swung
to a loss of 518 million riyals ($142.3 million) in the fourth
quarter. It made a profit of 2.10 billion riyals in the same
period a year ago. Barwa's board has recommended paying a cash
dividend of 2.2 riyals per share, the same payout as the
previous year.
Ezdan Holding was down 1.1 percent. The developer
had reported a 27 percent jump in fourth-quarter profits late
last week.
Qatar Electricity and Water Co fell 4.9 percent. On
Sunday the general manager of the state utility said the company
planned to build around 1,000 megawatts of solar power
generating capacity to diversify its energy mix away from
hydrocarbons in a joint venture with Qatar Petroleum.
Qatar Gas Transport Co edged up 0.4 percent after
QNB Financial Services raised the stock to "accumulate" from
"market perform".
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)