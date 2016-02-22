DUBAI Feb 22 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates edged up in quiet, early trade on Monday but Qatar slipped, weighed down by blue-chip real estate and utility companies.

Dubai's index was up 0.5 percent with GFH Financial , the most heavily traded stock, rising 2.8 percent, heading for its seventh straight session of gains. It has been rising sharply since Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital markets arm, Integrated Capital, said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in GFH to 10 percent from 7.4 percent.

Construction firm Arabtec added 1.7 percent after it surged 8.3 percent on Sunday. The company reported a net loss of 360 million dirhams ($98.02 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, which was a deterioration from a year earlier but an improvement from the previous quarter.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.4 percent, supported by the real estate sector. Developers Eshraq Properties and RAK Properties each advanced more than 1.5 percent.

But in Doha the index fell 0.4 percent amid declines by blue-chip property developers and utility companies.

Barwa Real Estate fell 2.7 percent after it swung to a loss of 518 million riyals ($142.3 million) in the fourth quarter. It made a profit of 2.10 billion riyals in the same period a year ago. Barwa's board has recommended paying a cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share, the same payout as the previous year.

Ezdan Holding was down 1.1 percent. The developer had reported a 27 percent jump in fourth-quarter profits late last week.

Qatar Electricity and Water Co fell 4.9 percent. On Sunday the general manager of the state utility said the company planned to build around 1,000 megawatts of solar power generating capacity to diversify its energy mix away from hydrocarbons in a joint venture with Qatar Petroleum.

Qatar Gas Transport Co edged up 0.4 percent after QNB Financial Services raised the stock to "accumulate" from "market perform". (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)