DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar edged up in early trade on Tuesday after oil
prices firmed overnight and flirted with $37 a barrel.
Builder Arabtec jumped 9.0 percent to 1.58
dirhams, making up roughly 30 percent of Dubai's total trading
volume. The stock had surged daily its limit on Monday, up 14.3
percent in its heaviest volume since June 2009 after exchange
data showed former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his
stake to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent.
In a brief statement on Tuesday the company said there was
no material news, technical or operational, to affect its share
price. A source close to Ismaik told Reuters he was buying the
shares because he sees future value in them, but details of his
intentions remain unclear.
Many institutional investors are sceptical of the stock, and
the fact that its rise slowed on Tuesday may indicate investors,
many of whom were burned when it collapsed from a record high of
7.37 dirhams hit in May 2014, are unwilling to chase it up far.
Of eight analysts covering it, three rate it "hold" and five
"sell" or "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data;
their median price target is 1.09 dirhams.
Amlak Finance, a mid-sized Islamic investment
house, jumped 5.7 percent in early trade, adding to a 12.8
percent gain made on the previous day when the company announced
annual net profit attributable to equity holders surged 130
percent.
Other mid-sized stocks were also trading up with Union
Properties adding 3.3 percent, heading for its third
straight day of gains.
Telecommunications firm du rose 2.4 percent after
the company proposed a 2015 annual dividend of 43 fils per
share, up from 32 fils for 2014.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2 percent with most
trade concentrated in mid-sized shares. Dana Gas was
up 2.0 percent and Eshraq Properties, the most traded stock,
rose 1.3 percent.
In a trading pattern also seen on Monday, blue-chip names,
which are usually heavily traded, moved little. The largest
listed stock, Etisalat, added 0.3 percent.
Qatar's main benchmark added 0.4 percent in the first
45 minutes of trade in modest volume with Gulf International
Services, the most traded stock, up 2.0 percent to
37.50 riyals. Last week AlphaMena rated the stock a "buy" with a
target of 73.60 riyals.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)